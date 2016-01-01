Pitts Returning Home For Playoff Debut

The playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers will serve as an exciting homecoming for Dolphins rookiePitts has a most appropriate surname given his background. He was born in Duquesne, Pennsylvania, which happens to be a suburb of Pittsburgh. And, of course, he played his college football at the University of Pittsburgh.The cornerback will be back at Heinz Field this weekend, with about 15 family members and friends in the stands to cheer him on.“It’s exciting to me,” Pitts said. “Just going back home, the family gets to see me come out and play football. But just going out in a playoff game in the NFL, I’m going out and competing and trying to win one game. I think it’s exciting and we’ll be ready to go.”During his time at Pitt, Pitts got to meet Hall of Famer Dan Marino during one of his visits to his alma mater.Pitts also got to meet Steelers players and coaches, as the city’s college and pro teams not only shared the same stadium but also the same practice facility.“They used to come out and watch us practice, communicate, talk to us, joke around, stuff like that,” Pitts said. “It was basically a big family. Even though it was college and pros, we were all kind of meshing. We talked to each other when we walked past each other. It wasn’t like they ain’t talking to us, we ain’t talking to them. It was friendly vibes.”As fate would have it, Pitts was recruited to Pitt by former Dolphins Head Coach Dave Wannstedt, although he never played for him because Wannstedt resigned before the bowl game the season before Pitts’ freshman year.“Just a genuine guy,” Pitts said of Wannstedt. “He was a Pittsburgh guy. He was the man in Pittsburgh. Who wouldn’t want to play for that guy if you want to stay home? Why not play for him? He had a great coaching staff. And they came off 10 wins that year, so him leaving that year was surprising to me.”Pitts has made his presence felt on special teams in his eight games with the Dolphins this season after he was promoted from the practice squad.Along with his speed, Pitts has impressed his coaches with his energy and enthusiasm.He definitely has many reasons to be enthusiastic about the game Sunday, even though he’s quick to say he doesn’t need additional motivation.“I’m always excited, rookie or not,” Pitts said. “I just love the game of football, so anytime you get the chance to strap on a helmet, I have fun.”