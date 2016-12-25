Players Credit Fans For Team's Success

For Dolphins fans who have supported the team through the years, this Christmas brought a present they’ll remember for a long time.The Dolphins are going back to the playoffs, a tremendous reward for all the hard work the team put in and some joy for those fans who have stuck by the franchise.“They deserve it,” safetysaid. “They’ve been with us, stuck with us throughout this whole time. Miami Dolphins fans, that’s one for you.”The Dolphins will close out the regular season Sunday against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium, where they are 6-1 this season. Head Coach Adam Gase said he’s been impressed by the fan support.“When we go to play games and those things get tight, the volume that our stadium is generating right now has been outstanding,” Gase said. “The excitement, you feel it when you walk into the stadium; you feel it through the players when they step out on the field. There’s a different juice for us when we’re on our sideline, when we’re at home. Our guys do everything they can to try to maintain that when we go on the road, but it’s not the same. You feel a big-time difference.“When we’re at home, our players feed off it. You can feel the excitement in the stands; you can feel the excitement, especially when our defense is on the field. That’s probably one of the (most fun) things for me as a coach that’s to be able to step back – being an offense guy, watching our defense – and feel that energy coming out, especially on third down. It’s something that’s rare.”Tackle Ja’Wuan James says he noticed the fan support pick up this season at away games.One great example was the two-game swing in Southern California, where the Dolphins had a large group of supporters in both San Diego and Los Angeles.Like his teammates, James is happy to reward their support.“I think it means a lot (to them), especially the loyal fans that have been fans this whole time through the bad times,” James said. “Hopefully it’s a lead-in for a good future and everything. Coach Gase, I feel like they’re very excited about him and this is going to make it even more exciting.”