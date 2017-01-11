Pouncey Can't Wait To Get Started Back

As frustrating as it was to have to watch from the sideline,relished experiencing the playoffs for the first time in his NFL career.It made him want to do everything in his power to help the Dolphins get back to the postseason next year and be able to play to try to help his team win. And then for years to come.“I ain’t retiring until 10 years,” Pouncey said Monday. “Trust me.”Pouncey said he’s looking forward to attacking the offseason to make sure he’s ready to go when the Dolphins reconvene for the offseason program.“I feel great right now,” he said. “I know I’m healthy. I’ll be healthy in a minute or so. It was tough the way the season played out for me. I didn’t expect it to go that way and no one ever does, but I got to see this thing from a different perspective and watch these guys work and it was just amazing to see. I’m proud of this team for sticking with me. I’ll try to stay as healthy as I can next year. I’m ready for this season, ready for this offseason. I’m going to attack it just like I do any other offseason to be the best player I can be possibly and I just can’t wait to get started back.”Pouncey had high expectations for 2016 after earning his third Pro Bowl invitation last season, but instead he had to deal with hip issues that began in the preseason and kept surfacing.As a result, he ended up playing only five games, though he made his presence felt during those. The Dolphins were 4-1 with Pouncey in the lineup, and the first two of’s three 200-yard rushing performances came with Pouncey in the lineup.Pouncey’s season ended when he was placed on injured reserve, the injury costing him the chance to face his twin brother Maurkice in the playoffs — though they both played when the Dolphins defeated the Steelers in the regular season.Without question, Pouncey hated to have to miss the Dolphins’ first playoff appearance since 2008, but he also understood injuries are part of NFL life.“I got over it,” Pouncey said. “I wasn’t really worried about it (Sunday). I was just trying to be there for the guys when they were going out on the football field and just being out there, seeing the way they were inside of the locker room before the game, the way they played, it was exciting to see. It was something different — nothing I had ever experienced before in the National Football League. I was just happy to be a part of it.“It was a tough year, but I’m just proud of the guys the way the season turned out. I felt like the way we started off was real slow and we got a chance to get going and prove a lot of people wrong and kind of change the culture around here. It was good to be around. It was our first playoff game in my career and it was just great to be out there. The atmosphere was crazy and it was just an unbelievable feeling.”Like his teammates, Pouncey said he not only was proud of what the Dolphins accomplished in 2016 but also optimistic about 2017 and beyond.“It will be good,” he said. “We’ll be in this program for two years now. We’ll get to work on different things that we couldn’t work on last year. We were trying to basically just learn the offense. It would be good to know it now and then kind of work the ins and outs of it.“It’s always tough ending the season because we’re going to be sitting at home on the weekend and watching other teams play for championships. It’s going to be real tough, but the camaraderie that we built on this football team, the togetherness that we have on this football team, it sucks seeing everybody having to separate and go their different ways. Even though the season didn’t turn out the way we wanted it to, there is a lot of stuff to be proud of this season.”