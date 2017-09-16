Pregame Notes: Dolphins - Chargers

We are playing for our community, our city and our state.



Our thoughts are with those affected by Hurricane Irma. We are One Florida. pic.twitter.com/ygWnXe3rEK — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 17, 2017

— Rookiewill be a starter in his NFL debut Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.Allen, an undrafted free agent from Southern Illinois University, will start in place of veteran, who is inactive.Allen will start alongsideandat linebacker.Timmons, who was signed as an unrestricted free agent from Pittsburgh in the offseason, was not with the team at StubHub Center. Timmons had played in 120 consecutive games, which was the longest streak in the NFL among linebackers, and had made 101 consecutive starts. Timmons practiced all week with the Dolphins.Wide receiverwill be in the starting lineup. He was listed as questionable Friday because of a knee injury that made him a limited participated in practice that day.Along with Timmons, the Dolphins inactives are CB, CB, LB, G, Tand TThe Dolphins, along with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will be wearing “One Florida” stickers on the back of their helmets for the game against the Chargers. Earlier this week, each team made a pledge to their local communities, with Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross pledging $1 million to immediate and long-term restoration including a contribution to the AARP Foundation Miami Dolphins Hurricane Irma Relief Fund. Jacksonville Owner Shad Khan donated $1 million to Florida’s First Coast Relief Fund, Buccaneers Co-Chairman Bryan Glazer committed $1 million to the American Red Cross.The Dolphins will be wearing aqua jerseys and white pants. … By the time the Dolphins kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET, 18 teams around the NFL will have played two games.