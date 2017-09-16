Pregame Notes: Dolphins - Chargers

Allen, an undrafted free agent from Southern Illinois University, will start in place of veteran
Allen will start alongside
Timmons absent
Timmons, who was signed as an unrestricted free agent from Pittsburgh in the offseason, was not with the team at StubHub Center. Timmons had played in 120 consecutive games, which was the longest streak in the NFL among linebackers, and had made 101 consecutive starts. Timmons practiced all week with the Dolphins.
Landry in the lineup
Wide receiver
Dolphins inactives
Along with Timmons, the Dolphins inactives are CB
Florida on their mind
The Dolphins, along with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will be wearing “One Florida” stickers on the back of their helmets for the game against the Chargers. Earlier this week, each team made a pledge to their local communities, with Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross pledging $1 million to immediate and long-term restoration including a contribution to the AARP Foundation Miami Dolphins Hurricane Irma Relief Fund. Jacksonville Owner Shad Khan donated $1 million to Florida’s First Coast Relief Fund, Buccaneers Co-Chairman Bryan Glazer committed $1 million to the American Red Cross.
This and that
The Dolphins will be wearing aqua jerseys and white pants. … By the time the Dolphins kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET, 18 teams around the NFL will have played two games.