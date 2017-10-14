Pregame Notes: Dolphins - Falcons

Defensive tackle
Phillips is expected to start on the defensive line alongside
Carroo starts: Wide receiver
Carroo started two of the 14 games he played as a rookie in 2016.
Parker was listed as doubtful on the final injury report Friday after not practicing all week, though Head Coach Adam Gase didn’t want to rule him out at that time.
Maxwell out: Veteran cornerback
Maxwell has been nursing a foot injury and was listed as questionable on the Dolphins injury report Friday. He was replaced in the starting lineup by rookie third-round pick
Inactive info: Other than Parker and Maxwell, the Dolphins inactives will include S
The only change from the Tennessee game last Sunday among the inactives is Parker being on it and Phillips being off it.
This and that: The Dolphins will be wearing “One Florida” stickers on the back of their helmets, which they began doing against the Chargers and will do the whole season. … The Dolphins will be wearing their white jerseys and aqua pants.