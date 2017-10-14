  • Home>
Pregame Notes: Dolphins - Falcons

Posted 1 hour ago

Alain Poupart Lead Writer Dolphins.com

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips will make his return to the lineup against the Atlanta Falcons after missing three games because of an ankle injury.

Phillips is expected to start on the defensive line alongside Ndamukong Suh, Cameron Wake and Andre Branch.

Carroo starts: Wide receiver Leonte Carroo is expected to make his first start of the season in place of the injured DeVante Parker, assuming the Dolphins open with three wide receivers.

Carroo started two of the 14 games he played as a rookie in 2016.

Parker was listed as doubtful on the final injury report Friday after not practicing all week, though Head Coach Adam Gase didn’t want to rule him out at that time.



Maxwell out: Veteran cornerback Byron Maxwell will be inactive for a third consecutive game.

Maxwell has been nursing a foot injury and was listed as questionable on the Dolphins injury report Friday. He was replaced in the starting lineup by rookie third-round pick Cordrea Tankersley for the game against the New Orleans Saints in London.

Inactive info: Other than Parker and Maxwell, the Dolphins inactives will include S Maurice Smith, CB Torry McTyer, LB Stephone Anthony, G Isaac Asiata and T Sam Young.

The only change from the Tennessee game last Sunday among the inactives is Parker being on it and Phillips being off it.

This and that: The Dolphins will be wearing “One Florida” stickers on the back of their helmets, which they began doing against the Chargers and will do the whole season. … The Dolphins will be wearing their white jerseys and aqua pants.

