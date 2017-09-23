  • Home>
Pregame Notes: Dolphins - Jets

Posted 1 hour ago

Alain Poupart Lead Writer Dolphins.com

Rookie first-round pick Davon Godchaux will make his first NFL start Sunday when the Dolphins face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Godchaux saw significant action against the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday, though it was Jordan Phillips who started at defensive tackle alongside Ndamukong Suh.

Phillips will miss the game against the Jets because of an ankle injury he sustained against the Chargers. Phillips did not practice all week and was listed as doubtful on the final injury report.

Allen again starting: Rookie free agent Chase Allen is expected to start again Sunday. Against the Chargers, he became the first rookie free agent to start a Dolphins opener since 1970. Allen is expected to start alongside Kiko Alonso and Mike Hull at linebacker.



Inactive info: Other than Phillips, the Dolphins inactives will be the same as they were against the Chargers, except for linebacker Lawrence Timmons, who was suspended by the Dolphins earlier this week. Joining Phillips among the inactives are CB Cordrea Tankersley, CB Torry McTyer, LB Rey Maualuga, G Isaac Asiata, T Eric Smith and T Sam Young. Maualuga continues to be sidelined because of a hamstring injury.

Answering the call: The four players listed as questionable Friday will be in the lineup against the Jets. Those four were RB Jay Ajayi, WR Jarvis Landry, WR DeVante Parker and RB Damien Williams.



This and that: The Dolphins will be wearing “One Florida” stickers on the back of their helmets, which they began doing against the Chargers and will do the whole season. … The Dolphins will be wearing aqua pants and white jerseys
