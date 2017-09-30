Pregame Notes: Dolphins - Saints

Rookie third-round pickwill make his first NFL appearance Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, and he will be in the starting lineup on top of that.

Today's inactives for #NOvsMIA.#UKFins pic.twitter.com/NBKUBE4DV0

— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 1, 2017 Tankersley, who was inactive for the games against the Chargers and Jets, will start at cornerback in place of veteran. Maxwell is a surprise inactive after starting the first two games and not being on the injury report at all during the week.Tankersley will become the second rookie draft pick to start a game this season after defensive tackle. Godchaux will make his second consecutive start Sunday in place of the injured

Veteran linebackerwill make his Dolphins debut Sunday, five days after being reinstated from a team suspension. Timmons is expected to start alongside linebacker— andif the Dolphins open in a 4-3 alignment.The other veteran linebacker,, will have to wait to play his first regular season game for the Dolphins. Maualuga is among the inactives after being listed as questionable Friday with a hamstring injury, although he did return to practice this week.

Other than Phillips, Maualuga and Maxwell, the Dolphins inactives will include CB, G, Tand T. Of the latter four, only Smith (knee) is missing the game because of an injury.This and that: The Dolphins will be wearing “One Florida” stickers on the back of their helmets, which they began doing against the Chargers and will do the whole season. … The Dolphins will be wearing aqua jerseys and white pants.