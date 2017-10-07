Pregame Notes: Dolphins - Titans

Veteran linebackerwill make his Dolphins debut Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

Maualuga, who was signed Aug. 19, missed the first three games of the regular season because of a hamstring injury. His debut comes one week after fellow linebackermade his Dolphins debut against the New Orleans Saints at Wembley Stadium.

Matt Cassel will start at QB today vs. @MiamiDolphins. Marcus Mariota is among the team’s inactives. #TENvsMIA https://t.co/my6ljyEn3x — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) October 8, 2017

Rookie third-round pickagain will start at cornerback opposite 2016 second-round pick, who will be in the lineup despite missing the end of the New Orleans game because of a shoulder injury. Cornerback, who started the first two games, once again will be inactive.Defensive tacklewill miss his third consecutive game because of the ankle injury he sustained in the season opener against the L.A. Chargers. Phillips was listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.Other than Phillips and Maxwell, the Dolphins inactives will include S, CB, LB, Gand TThe big news for Tennessee is that Marcus Mariota will be inactive and veteran Matt Cassel will start at quarterback for the Titans. The other Tennessee inactives are WR Darius Jennings, CB Kalan Reed, S Jonathan Cyprien, C/G Corey Levin, WR Corey Davis and OLB Kevin Dodd.This and that: The Dolphins will be wearing “One Florida” stickers on the back of their helmets, which they began doing against the Chargers and will do the whole season. … The Dolphins will be wearing white uniforms with aqua pants.