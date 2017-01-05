REPORTS: Tannehill Will Not Play Against Steelers

.@MiamiDolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill is out for this week, per a league source. — Alain Poupart (@apoupartFins) January 5, 2017

Quarterbackwill not play against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC first-round play Sunday, according to a league source.The news comes one day after Head Coach Adam Gase said the Dolphins were preparing to go withas the starter unless something changed with Tannehill’s recovery from the knee injury he sustained during the 26-23 victory against the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 11.Moore will make his fourth consecutive start at quarterback for the Dolphins.He finished the regular season with a 105.6 passer rating after throwing eight touchdown passes against only three interceptions.Gase said Monday he was going to meet with doctors to discuss Tannehill’s progress with the knee injury. Gase said Tannehill, who has done some throwing to keep his arm loose, has made it clear he’s eager to get back in the lineup, although that will not be the deciding factor.“I’m not really going to listen to him saying he wants to play,” Gase said. “I know he wants to play. I’m pretty sure he had some medical classes in college, but I know he doesn’t have a degree quite yet.”