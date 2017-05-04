Rookie Minicamp A Lesson In The Dolphins Way

Minicamp will be more of an orientation session than a pure minicamp, with the idea being a quick indoctrination to the rookies on the Dolphins way.

The Dolphins opened their three-day rookie minicamp Friday, and Head Coach Adam Gase decided to conduct it the same way he did last spring.



That means the minicamp will be more of an orientation session than a pure minicamp, with the idea being a quick indoctrination to the rookies on the Dolphins way. That’s what Gase did in his first rookie minicamp as Dolphins head coach last year, and the results convinced that was the right approach.



“For us, it’s really get them acclimated to what we’re doing, what we expect of them between lifting, meetings …,” Gase said. “We try to educate them on all the things that can help them. Our sports science group speaks to them, player engagement does. We usually have a couple of ex-players come in here to talk to them about what they’ve experienced. We’re trying to get ahead of it. That was the one reason why we did this, we always just felt like when we had these rookie minicamps and you’re practicing, you’re coming back in, you’re installing more, you’re watching practice, by the time they leave here, they don’t remember anything.



“Our biggest goal was, how do we get these guys to where we can get them to leave here, come back and have an idea what they’re going to go through in the next phase but also retain some information and really try to catch up to the vets as much as possible? We felt like last year it did matter for us because when we hit OTAs our guys knew what to do, they knew what they were supposed to be, they were able to actually contribute in practice. They weren’t just staying in the background just watching.”



The process of learning the Dolphins way is one every player on the roster — rookie or otherwise — had to go through last offseason as Gase implemented his system and philosophies.



Gase says the Dolphins should be better at this point simply because of the returning players already having gone through the process.



Yes, he’s excited about the talent the Dolphins added through the draft and after the draft, but that might be the biggest cause for optimism the way he views things.



“Anytime we get a chance to add more players, young players, that’s a good thing for us as coaches,” Gase said. “But the different feel for myself and a lot of the guys in the building, even the players, is you know our routine a little bit. There’s a little different swagger about what our guys have right now in a positive way. There’s no indecision as far as what they’re supposed to do, how they’re supposed to do it. Guys can really get from point A to point B really quickly. No issues with any kind of gray in our building right now.



“Guys are really wired into what we want to do. There’s a different feel with kind of what we’ve got going on right now day in and day out. It’s going to allow us to play faster, make less mistakes.”



For the rookies, Gase had a simple message in his first meeting at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University.



“Just learn the way we do things, respect the people in this building and really come to work every day and understand it is a one-day-at-a-time league,” Gase said. “You go outside of that and you start worrying about things you can’t control, that’s where you get in trouble. The biggest thing we emphasized yesterday was this is a prove-it league. It doesn’t matter what round you’re drafted, if you were drafted. If you can play, you’ll be out there.”