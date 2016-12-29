Six Dolphins Legends To Be Honored On Sunday

Sx of the greatest players in Dolphins history will be presented with their Hall of Fame rings on Sunday.

When the Dolphins host the Patriots on Sunday, there will be a lot of talent on the Hard Rock Stadium field, as befits two teams headed to the playoffs.



But there will be even more talent on display during halftime. That’s when six of the greatest players in Dolphins history will be presented with their Hall of Fame ring.



Dan Marino. Larry Csonka. Bob Griese. Larry Little. Paul Warfield. Dwight Stephenson. They are Dolphins royalty and they will all be recognized by the Pro Football Hall of Fame during a halftime ring presentation ceremony that will underscore the team’s unsurpassed winning tradition. And taking it all in at the stadium will be the patriarch of the team’s royal family, Don Shula, who coached every one of them and who received his Hall of Fame ring in an emotional halftime ceremony a year ago.



When you think of those six players, indelible images come to mind for each of them, images that have remained etched in the memory of Dolphin fans through the mists of time.



How else can you picture Dan Marino other than cooling standing in the pocket, surveying the field and then – zip – the ball is gone with a rocket arm and the fastest release in football, on the way to Nat Moore, Mark Duper, Mark Clayton or any of the other great Dolphins receivers of that era.



Marino’s numbers speak for themselves. When he retired he held the NFL career record for most attempts, completions, yardage (61,361) and touchdown passes (420), and in his magical season of 1984, he set single season records for passing yards (5,084) and touchdowns (48), becoming the first QB in NFL history to throw for over 5,000 yards and 40 touchdowns.



But what was also as evident as his skill was his competitive drive and toughness. He simply refused to lose, and his 147 wins in a Dolphins uniform was the most by any starting quarterback in NFL history at the time of his retirement. When you add his community involvement (he was named as the NFL’s Man of the Year in 1998 for his charitable contributions), it’s no surprise he is as beloved as anyone in South Florida history.



To go along with the picture of Marino filling the air with footballs, there is parallel vision of center Dwight Stephenson in front of him, flattening any defender that tried to get to his quarterback. Defensive linemen found out quickly that going up against Stephenson was a fool’s mission, as his strength and quickness made him both an immovable object in pass protection and an irresistible force in the running game.



Stephenson anchored an offensive line that allowed the fewest sacks in the NFL in each of his eight seasons as a starter and helped Marino rewrite the league’s passing records. Despite having his career curtailed because of a knee injury, he is regarded as one of the best centers to ever play the game, a view held by both Shula and another football legend, Bear Bryant, his coach at Alabama.



Csonka? It’s a visage of him running over the entire Minnesota Vikings team en route to the end zone in Super Bowl VIII. He was a battering ram in that contest, rushing for 145 yards and two touchdowns. He was named as the game’s MVP as the Dolphins steamrolled the Vikings to a 24-7 win and their second successive Super Bowl championship.



Csonka was figuratively a bull in a china shop, running over anyone and anything that got in his way. With 6,737 yards rushing in his Dolphins career, he remains the team’s all-time leading rusher. Shula best illustrated his style of play when he said Zonk was the first player he ever saw on offense get penalized for unnecessary roughness.



Stephenson and Csonka aren’t the only ones of the group who were intimidating to defenders. There isn’t a linebacker or a defensive back who didn’t cringe at the sight of Larry Little pulling from his guard position to lead a power sweep, with either Csonka, Mercury Morris, or Jim Kiick running free in his wake. One of the most intimidating run and pass blockers in NFL history, Little could overpower anyone he faced yet was agile enough to be one of the quickest linemen in the league.



Little was an integral part of Miami’s three Super Bowl teams in the 1970s, including their back-to-back championship teams in in 1972-73. Pancaking defenders left and right, he helped Csonka and Morris both rush for 1,000 yards in 1972, the only time in NFL history a team had a pair of 1,000 yard rushers in a 14-game season.



But if you believe the Dolphins of the 1970s were a one-dimensional running team, think again. There are a lot of defensive backs of that era who still have nightmares of wide receiver Paul Warfield blowing past them, cradling a Bob Griese pass on the way to the end zone. Known for both his speed and his precise route running, Warfield was the home run threat of the Dolphins’ Super Bowl teams, coming to Miami after six outstanding seasons with the Cleveland Browns.



During his five seasons in Miami, Warfield averaged 21.1 yards per catch, the most by any Dolphin. He set another team mark with his incredible 25.1 yards per catch average in 1970, and with just one exception no other Dolphin has ever been able to come within five yards of that figure. When Warfield retired, his 85 touchdown catches were tied for the third highest total in league history.



It’s one thing to have so many great players, and it’s quite another to take advantage of them. Nobody did it better than Bob Griese. Anyone who saw those great Dolphins teams in the ‘70s can picture Griese lining up over center scanning the field, the ultimate field general thinking which of his weapons he wanted to unleash. Shula called him one of the most unselfish players he ever coached, someone who had no hesitancy checking out of a pass play to a run if he felt it would work better. Without question, Griese was exactly the leader those great teams needed, running their ruthlessly efficient ball control offense.



Including playoffs, Griese had a .681 winning percentage, one of the best figures in the history of the league. But his effectiveness sometimes masked his pure ability as a quarterback. He became just the 14th QB in NFL history to pass for 25,000 yards, he made six Pro Bowl appearances, and was named as the NFL’s Player of the Year in 1971. Griese showed it was hard to beat a talented and unselfish quarterback.



Each of the Hall of Famers receiving their rings richly deserves that honor, having made singular contributions to the Dolphins’ 50-year legacy of success. So sit back and enjoy Sunday’s ceremonies. Outside of Canton itself, it may be a while before you see so much talent in one place at the same time.