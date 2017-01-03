Statement On The Passing Of Marti Huizenga

The Miami Dolphins want to express their condolences to the Huizenga family on the passing of Marti Huizenga. No one was more of a fan of the team than Marti, whether it was encouraging players during pregame warmups with her characteristic smile, or hosting their spouses and significant others at her home to start the season. If you were a Dolphin, you were part of her family.Her dedication to the team was surpassed only be her devotion to the South Florida community. There isn’t a local Boys and Girls Club or an animal shelter that hasn’t been touched by her kindness, along with so many other worthwhile causes.Whether it was quietly helping the needy or sharing her hearty laugh with fans at Dolphins games, she had a knack of making people feel better about themselves. She will be missed.