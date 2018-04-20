Stephen Ross Inducted Into NSU-Huizenga College's Business Hall of Fame

Last night, Miami Dolphins Owner and Related Companies Founder and Chairman Stephen Ross was inducted into Nova Southeastern University’s Business and Entrepreneurship Hall of Fame, the Huizenga business school’s highest honor. Ross joined Celebrity Cruises CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, Moss & Associates construction firm founder and chairman Bob Moss for being recognized as accomplished business leaders that have an impact in the South Florida community.



The honorees were presented their awards during a ceremony in NSU’s Rick Case Arena at the Don Taft University Center in Davie.



