Defensive tackleearned more recognition around the league Monday when he was named as a member of the AFC All-Pro team by the Professional Football Writers of America.This followed Suh’s selection to the initial AFC Pro Bowl roster and being named to The Associated Press All-Pro second team.Suh finished the regular season with 72 tackles, five sacks, 11 tackles for loss and six passes defenses, the second-highest total in the league among defensive tackles.This marked the second time in two seasons with the Dolphins that Suh earned PFWA All-AFC honors.