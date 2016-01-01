Suh, Wake Named Second-Team All-Pro

A couple of weeks after being named to the Pro Bowl, Dolphins defensive linemenandearned All-Pro recognition from The Associated Press on Friday.Suh and Wake both were named to the second team after a vote by 50 media members.Other Dolphins players who got All-Pro votes wereand. Landry got one vote at the new “flex” position, and Thomas got three votes to finish tied for fourth among special-teamers.Wake earned second-team honors as an edge rusher along with former Dolphins player Olivier Vernon, now with the New York Giants. The first-team selections were Khalil Mack of the Oakland Raiders and Vic Beasley Jr. of the Atlanta Falcons.Wake finished the 2016 regular season with 11.5 sacks and was tied for third in the NFL with five forced fumbles.Suh earned second-team honors as an interior defensive lineman alongside Calais Campbell of the Arizona Cardinals and Gerald McCoy of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The first-team selections were Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams and Damon Harrison of the New York Giants.Suh finished the regular season with 72 tackles, five sacks, 11 tackles for loss and six passes defenses, the second-highest total in the league among defensive tackles.