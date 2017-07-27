TOP 5: 7.28.17

Linebackerbrought a big-play element to the defense last season and he showed it again at practice Friday when he made a leaping interception during team drills. Alonso had four fumble recoveries and two interceptions last season, including his dramatic game-winning pick-six at San Diego in November. Alonso was rewarded for his strong season with a contract extension and he’ll be counted on as one of the leaders on defense in 2017.

Along with Alonso, the Dolphins’ rookie defenders had a good day at practice. Defensive tacklesandeach made a nice play at the line of scrimmage, and linebackergot into the backfield quickly on a running play. This is especially encouraging when it comes to the defensive tackles because the Dolphins need for somebody to emerge to provide depth behind projected startersand

3. Fasano returns: Tight end Anthony Fasano was back at practice Friday after missing the first workout of camp to deal with a personal issue. Fasano, who is back in Miami after his first stint (2008-12), could be an important player for the offense this season. He’s widely acknowledged as one of the top run-blocking tight ends in the NFL, which should be remembered when we start talking about Jay Ajayi and his ability to build on his 2016 season.

The Dolphins continued a routine they began in the spring with another high school team as guests at practice. This time it was players and coaches from University School near the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University who attended.

Second-year offensive linemanaddressed the media Friday and it again was apparent he’s very happy about being back at his college position, left tackle, after playing left guard as a rookie in 2016. Gase said he still considers himself lucky that the Dolphins were able to select Tunsil with the 13th overall selection in the 2016 draft and it’s easy to understand why. Tunsil has rare athletic ability for a left tackle to go along with the long arms to can make it difficult to get around him.