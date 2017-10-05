TOP NEWS: Pouncey Happy To Be Home

The Dolphins ended the bulk of their practice work Friday, and there’s one nice change this week.They will not be hopping on a plane to get to the game.For the first time since Aug. 17, the Dolphins will be playing Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.“I can’t wait to go out there and play in front of our home crowd,” centersaid. “Obviously we can never use that as an excuse. We got dealt this schedule and we’ve just had to deal with it, but it feels good to finally be able to play in a home game.”Since that Aug. 17 preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens, the Dolphins played their final two preseason games at Philadelphia and Minnesota; had their regular season opener at Hard Rock Stadium postponed because of Hurricane Irma; played at Los Angeles against the Chargers; at New York against the Jets; and in London against the Saints.No wonder Pouncey had a big smile on his face when he talked about playing in Miami again.“It’s just good, man,” he said. “It’s good to be at home. Everything is a little bit easier. You get to go on cadence. You don’t have to really worry about the crowd. We’re just excited to go play in front of our home crowd.”

Even though there are 13 games still left on the Dolphins schedule, the players and coaches want to turn things around quickly and avoid the kind of hole they faced last season — even if they were able to rebound in 2016 to make the playoffs. This is whatsaid Friday when he asked how he would describe the week of practice: “Urgent. Is that a good word? Everybody realizes we only get so many swings at bat. You can’t just let any of these split through your fingers.”

There’s always some debate as to whether kickoff returners should accept a touchback when the ball is kicked 5 yards or more into the end zone or try to return, but Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi said he had no set guidelines forand. Rizzi was asked about the topic after Grant returned the opening kickoff against the Saints from 7 yards deep and was tackled at the 15-yard line when a touchback would have given the Dolphins the ball at their 25. “There’s a bunch of factors because I think it depends on the situation of the game, the time of the game, where you are,” Rizzi said. “I’m very confident in our two guys. My problem last week was not with them taking it out of the end zone. … Do I want a guy taking a ball out from 9 (yards) deep in the end zone with a high hang-time kick? No, but that ball was a line drive right at us and I thought that’s a ball that we should have returned. I had no problem with it. It was more of the breakdown of the play and the way we blocked it and the communication.” … We had two guys back there that have proven they can make plays with the ball in their hands. We have a bunch of guys that can block and so I have no problem in the right situation, the right time, bringing the ball out of the end zone.”

Names who will be present thus far: Andrew Franks, Mike Nugent. 2-3 others will be as well. https://t.co/FCuPuWfyDU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 6, 2017

We mentioned earlier this week that tight endwill be facing the team for which he played the last two seasons. The Dolphins also have two players who were drafted by the Titans — defensive end(2008) and cornerback(2010). Tennessee has three former Dolphins players on its roster: WR Rishard Matthews (played for the Dolphins from 2012-15), OLB Erik Walden (2008-10) and CB Brice McCain (2015).With news Friday that former kicker Andrew Franks would be among the kickers to get a tryout with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it’s a good to point out that while the Dolphins have two new specialists,remains a constant as the long-snapper. Denney, now in his 13th season with the Dolphins, is the longest-tenured member of the team. He has a streak of 195 consecutive games, which is the fifth-longest among active NFL players.is the sixth kicker with whom Denney has worked, following Olindo Mare, Jay Feeley, Dan Carpenter, Caleb Sturgis and Franks. Rookieis Denney’s fourth punter after Donnie Jones, Brandon Fields and Matt Darr. Jones, incidentally, has the fourth-longest active consecutive games streak at 196 and now is playing for the Philadelphia Eagles.