TOP NEWS: Rookies Impress & More

The Dolphins went heavy on defense in the 2017 NFL draft, and they’re already reaping the rewards of their efforts.

For the first time in franchise history, the Dolphins opened their 2017 draft by selecting three defensive players withand, and they later addedandWhile McMillan is spending his entire rookie season on injured reserve, the other four defensive draft picks are contributing and they found themselves together on the field at the same time at one point during the 16-10 victory against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, just like it happened the previous week in the game against New Orleans in London.

“Me, Tank and Godchaux, we actually hung out (Sunday) night and we were just talking about it,” Taylor said. “When your time comes you gotta be ready to play and that’s all we’re doing. When our number is called, we just go out there and try to make plays.”Godchaux has started the past three games at defensive tackle alongside, while Tankersley has started the past two games at cornerback. Harris and Taylor, meanwhile, have seen significant action as backups.

Veteranopened the game at tight end Sunday against Tennessee, marking his first start for the Dolphins since the 2012 regular season finale. Fasano, who spent the past four seasons with Kansas City (2013-14) and Tennessee (2015-16), also ended up playing more snaps (44-36) against the Titans than, who started the first three games at tight end.

For the first time this season, the Dolphins did not rotate at left guard, withplaying all 59 snaps on offense. Steen has started all four games at the position, butgot playing time in each of the first three games.

For the second consecutive game, the Dolphins used the Wildcat formation against the Tennessee. This time, it resulted in a pass attempt by tight end, who just happened to play quarterback at the University of Minnesota. Gray’s pass was incomplete. Gray became the third tight end in Dolphins history, and the first since Bruce Hardy in 1979, with a pass attempt in a regular season game. The other one was Larry Seiple, who had two pass attempts in 1967 and another one in 1969.The CBS telecast of the Dolphins-Falcons game Sunday will have Greg Gumbel doing play-by-play, former Dolphins quarterback Trent Green as the color analyst, and Jamie Erdahl providing sideline reports.