TOP NEWS: Rookies Impress & More

For the first time in franchise history, the Dolphins opened their 2017 draft by selecting three defensive players with
While McMillan is spending his entire rookie season on injured reserve, the other four defensive draft picks are contributing and they found themselves together on the field at the same time at one point during the 16-10 victory against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, just like it happened the previous week in the game against New Orleans in London.
“Me, Tank and Godchaux, we actually hung out (Sunday) night and we were just talking about it,” Taylor said. “When your time comes you gotta be ready to play and that’s all we’re doing. When our number is called, we just go out there and try to make plays.”
Godchaux has started the past three games at defensive tackle alongside
Tight end twist: Veteran
One guard: For the first time this season, the Dolphins did not rotate at left guard, with
Wildcat replay: For the second consecutive game, the Dolphins used the Wildcat formation against the Tennessee. This time, it resulted in a pass attempt by tight end
Broadcast news: The CBS telecast of the Dolphins-Falcons game Sunday will have Greg Gumbel doing play-by-play, former Dolphins quarterback Trent Green as the color analyst, and Jamie Erdahl providing sideline reports.