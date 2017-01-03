Tannehill Does Not Practice On Wednesday

Quarterbackdid not practice Wednesday, but the Dolphins haven’t ruled him out for the rest of the week.“We’re going through our process with his rehab,” Head Coach Adam Gase told Pittsburgh media in a conference call Wednesday. “Every day, we keep seeing improvement. It’s going to be more about, ‘Where’s his movement at?’ Every day it gets a little bit better. We’ll keep doing what we’ve been doing with him, and we’ll make a decision on tomorrow as far as what we’re going to do at practice.”While he didn’t rule out the possibility of Tannehill being an option to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of the playoffs even without practicing, Gase said Monday he highly doubted he would consider it. He told Pittsburgh writers the same thing.“I think that would be hard for us to do,” Gase said. “I need to see him move around with traffic around him, how his escapability is. A lot of his game has been (based on) movement throughout his career and then all of a sudden to throw him back there and say, ‘Don’t move, and if anybody gets close to you, go down.’ That’s not really an option for us. It’s not his style of football. We have to make sure that we feel comfortable with the way that he’s moving around. Really, at the end of the day, you have to be able to protect yourself and so much of his game is movement.”Gase said Monday he was going to meet with doctors to discuss Tannehill’s progress with the knee injury he sustained in the 26-23 victory against the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 11.“I need to know what his movement skills are, where we are as far as really the structure of his knee and things like that,” Gase said. “Once I get that update, I’ll have a better idea what we’re going to do moving forward.“I don’t want to say yes or no (he will practice). You guys all know, that guy is a freak of nature. The amount of hits he’s taken over his career … we’ve all seen him take worse hits than that during the season. That one was bad, but there were a couple of other ones that were pretty bad. His body is unique and the way he heals, same way. We’ll just kind of take it one step at a time.”Gase said Tannehill, who has done some throwing to keep his arm loose, has made it clear he’s eager to get back in the lineup, although that will not be the deciding factor.“I’m not really going to listen to him saying he wants to play,” Gase said. “I know he wants to play. I’m pretty sure he had some medical classes in college, but I know he doesn’t have a degree quite yet.”