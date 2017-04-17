Tannehill Excited For Year Two In Offense

has begun the offseason program with his Dolphins teammate happy with how far he’s come since being sidelined late last year and looking forward to bigger and better things in 2017.“I feel really good,” Tannehill said. “Spent a lot of time getting ready to play, getting ready to be healthy. That’s what we’ve done this offseason. First and foremost was getting healthy, doing everything I could to get healthy. I was able to get away for a little bit and enjoy the offseason a little bit and then for the past six-plus weeks really been working hard and throwing with the guys and training and preparing myself for this upcoming season.”Along with continuing his rehab from the knee injury that cut short his 2016 season and the travel, Tannehill took part in the inaugural Dolphins Business Combine in New York City in the first week of March.Tannehill traveled with 15 of his teammates to get an introduction to the business world, thanks to the initiative of Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross.“It was a great experience,” Tannehill said. “First and foremost, I have to thank Mr. Ross for putting that on. I don’t think it’s ever been done before and I don’t think a lot of owners would do that, take time out of their busy schedules, their business to give back, really, to the players and give them opportunities to build relationships, see another side of the world, the business world, that you haven’t really seen before.“Most guys like me, he graduates college and you go in the NFL and you’re kind of focused, locked in on football. We all have a life after football coming, but right now we’re kind of locked in on what’s directly in front of us, so to be able to take a step back, go see a business side of things for a week and just kind of get a taste what we’re interested in what they’re doing there was really cool.”On the football field, Tannehill is coming off the best season of his career. The 2012 first-round pick set career highs in completion percentage (67.1), touchdown percentage (4.9), yards per pass attempt (7.7) and, most importantly, passer rating (93.5).And that was accomplished despite having to learn a new offense with the arrival of Head Coach Adam Gase.Naturally, Tannehill is excited to see what he and the offense can do with a year of experience in the system.“I’m looking to take a big step forward this year,” Tannehill said. “You’re kind of getting your feet wet, especially in the spring of your first year. You’re learning, you’re trying to take in as much information and new stuff as you can. Along the way, you miss a few things or you’re not as good at a few things as you’d like to be. You combine that with having a year of tape and film and just being in the offense, you should some big improvements throughout the spring. Zero in on the details, getting a little more comfortable with things and once you get into the season, you’ll see those things paying off.“I’m really excited. That’s what I love about this game is you’re never perfect. You’re always striving for it, but you’re never there. You’re always a long way off. That’s an exciting part of the offseason for me is being to reflect back on things I did well, things I didn’t do well in the previous year and build on those things, get better at things I didn’t do well throughout the offseason and into next year.”