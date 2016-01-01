Tannehill Returns To Practice On Friday

What it means in the big picture remains to be determined, butreturning to practice Friday clearly was a big step, even if he worked on a limited basis.This marked the first time Tannehill practiced with his teammates since he sustained a knee injury during the 26-23 victory against the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 11.“It’s exciting to be back out there,” Tannehill said. “I’ve put in a lot of work to try to get myself ready to go. Taking the first step and getting back out there is huge. I felt good. Obviously it’s been a while, so it’s a little different. But it’s just good to be back out there and competing with the guys.”Tannehill took some reps at practice with the scout team. Even though Tannehill officially was ruled out of the playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Head Coach Adam Gase was happy to see the quarterback being able to get in some practice work.“I felt good about our decision to not play him this week,” Gase said. “He’s been on me pretty good about getting back out there and doing some work. Talked to Doc yesterday and he felt like we’re ready to at least take that next step to where he can get out there and do some scout team stuff and see how he’s moving and see how he feels and today was a good opportunity for us to do that.”Gase said it was too early to gauge whether Tannehill would be able to fully practice next week if the Dolphins defeat Pittsburgh and advance to the divisional round against the New England Patriots.One key factor, Gase said, would be how Tannehill responded to his first practice in about a month.“If we’re fortunate enough to find ourselves in that position, the chances of him actually practicing are better than what they were a couple of days ago,” Gase said. “Going past that, that’s hard for me to predict. For him to practice, that would be step one. We still have to evaluate where we are tomorrow, see how he feels. He might come in tomorrow and he might be stiff and not feel as good as he thought or we thought he was going to be. We’re still going through that process.”Said Tannehill: “I don’t know, still working through that. Excited to get back out there, but at this point just taking it day by day still and we’ll see what happens next week. … We’re being smart with it. If there’s a huge risk of doing further damage, then Adam has made it clear that he’s not going to let me go back out there. That’s what we’re working through right now is working with the doctors, communicating how I feel, doing a test on it, see what they feel and just kind of marrying those up and seeing where we go from there.”