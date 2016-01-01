Tannehill Will Not Play Against Steelers

Quarterbackwill not play against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC first-round play Sunday.The news comes one day after Head Coach Adam Gase said the Dolphins were preparing to go withas the starter unless something changed with Tannehill’s recovery from the knee injury he sustained during the 26-23 victory against the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 11.Moore will make his fourth consecutive start at quarterback for the Dolphins.He finished the regular season with a 105.6 passer rating after throwing eight touchdown passes against only three interceptions.“He’s our starter,” offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen said of Moore. “The other (Tannehill) has been going on kind of on the side. It would have been more of a discussion if we felt like Ryan was ready to go. He knows he’s our relief pitcher. We’re trying to make the decision extremely early in the week because you get in a situation where it’s hard to get two guys prepared.“But I think more than a conversation for telling him that, it was more he assumed he was doing that. And then if Ryan all of a sudden had a miraculous recovery at the beginning of this week, which we all hoped for, then it would have been more talking to him about the reverse of that. But that wasn’t the case. So he’s just continued to prepare as a starter as he has for these last three, four weeks.”Gase said Monday he was going to meet with doctors to discuss Tannehill’s progress with the knee injury. Gase said Tannehill, who has done some throwing to keep his arm loose, has made it clear he’s eager to get back in the lineup, although that will not be the deciding factor.“I’m not really going to listen to him saying he wants to play,” Gase said. “I know he wants to play. I’m pretty sure he had some medical classes in college, but I know he doesn’t have a degree quite yet.”