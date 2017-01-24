Tannenbaum, Grier Building Towards 2017 At Senior Bowl

Mike Tannenbaum and Chris Grier took a break Wednesday from watching draft prospects at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, to discuss the Dolphins’ 2016 season and what needs to be done for the organization to be able to build on it.While the focus this week is on draft prospects, the actual first order of business is going through the current roster and formulating a game plan to prepare for the start of the trading period and free agency, which will precede the 2017 NFL draft.“I think the offseason is one big continuum and we’re going to look at every avenue to improve the team, so that could be trades (or) free agency,” said Tannenbaum, the Dolphins’ Executive Vice President of Football Operations. “Again, our focus philosophically is we’re going to try to keep our own the best we can and then be opportunistic, be it in free agency or trades, and then obviously try to draft as well as we can.“We’ve got to keep improving the depth of our team. When you have guys on your roster, you’ve got to assume they’re going to play. I think depth is critical. I think we’ve gotten better, but we still have a ways to go and depth is an area that we’re constantly talking about.”Tannenbaum pointed to the four teams involved in the conference championship games last weekend — New England, Pittsburgh, Atlanta and Green Bay — to illustrate the importance of depth.Actually, Tannenbaum said he constantly observes teams at every level and in different sports to pick up anything that could help the Dolphins. He specifically mentioned the Falcons, the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers and the new college football champion Clemson Tigers.“We’re always learning,” Tannenbaum said. “We’re always trying to get better and (we’re) proud of the foundation we laid here and I think our future is bright. But we have a lot of work to do. When you look at those four teams that played this past weekend, they’re well coached, they’ve made difficult decisions, they’ve been opportunistic. And they all had great depth.”Grier, the Dolphins General Manager, said the approach of self-evaluation applies as well when it comes to improving the run defense.“It was a good first year for the organization with our new regime and the culture establishment,” Grier said. “There are a lot of things that could have been better, there are a lot of areas we can improve on. We’re going to be very deliberate. We’re going through right now talking about the guys on the roster and then we’re going to go through the free agents again. We’ve already starting meeting with the pro scouts. We’ve already started looking at the free agents. We’re going to do everything we can, we’ve had good discussions already with (new defensive coordinator) Matt Burke about some things we may do a little bit differently, so it’s been productive so far but we’re going to take our time and make sure we do everything we can to get it fixed.”Tannenbaum and Grier addressed various other topics Wednesday:• Defensive tackleskipped the Pro Bowl because of a minor knee procedure. “He’ll fine and ready to go for the offseason program,” Tannenbaum said.• Tannenbaum said he had no update on the status of quarterbackin terms of whether surgery will be necessary, indicating that no final determination has been made. “No one test is going to make a decision for us,” Tannenbaum said. “We’re just going to keep going through the process, talking to our doctors. Obviously Ryan is very involved. We’ll rely on our medical people to give us some suggestions. We’ll just see how the process plays out.”• Wide receiveris among the Dolphins players scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent, but Grier said the team is hoping to re-sign him: “Kenny is an important part. We traded for him before I was in this role. I traded for him. He showed his value the second half of the year; he made a lot of big plays for us. It’s a young group of receivers. Those guys all bring a different skill set, so it’s a good group. So it’s important for us to bring him back. We’d like to have him back. It’s his right to test the market, see what he can get, but we’d like to have him back.”• Grier said the Dolphins would be looking for defensive ends in the offseason: “The defensive ends, if you’re going to play the Wide 9, obviously it’s one of the key components of the defense. With us, we’re always going to be looking at it. Last year we addressed it with some veteran players and I think once we kind of established the culture of what we’re looking for now, we’ll pursue all avenues but that’s a key position and we’re going to have to find some players there.”• Grier on what kind of attributes he looks for in linebackers: “The big thing for us is finding guys that are instinctive, tough guys, but also they play in space. The one thing we’ve talked about is improving team speed on defense, too. For us, it’s finding guys that have been productive, good history of production, guys that are smart, intelligent and can run.”• Grier said he believes in draft prospects needing to fit certain physical requirements based on their position … up to a point. “The one thing we said is there’s always exceptions but you don’t want to be a team of exceptions,” Grier said. “You can’t be too rigid where you’re like, you can’t pick this guy because he’s 5 foot 8, (even though) he’s a dynamic player. We do have prototypes and standards. We do believe in that, but we’re also not going to eliminate good football players.”