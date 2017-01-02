Taylor Among 15 Hall Of Fame Finalists

The longtime Dolphins defensive end was announced as one of the 15 Modern-Era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2017.

Jason Taylor moved another step closer to the Hall of Fame on Tuesday.



The longtime Dolphins defensive end was announced as one of the 15 Modern-Era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2017. There are 18 finalists with the inclusion of the recommended nominees of the Hall of Fame’s Contributors and Seniors Committees — former Seattle Seahawks safety Kenny Easley, Dallas Cowboys Owner, President & General Manager Jerry Jones, and former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue.



Taylor played 13 seasons for the Dolphins in three different stints (1997-2007, 2009, 2011) and holds the franchise record with 131 sacks. He earned seven Pro Bowl invitations during his Dolphins career and was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2006.



Taylor was one of four first-year eligible candidates among the 26 semifinalists, along with safety Brian Dawkins, running back LaDainian Tomlinson and wide receiver Hines Ward.



Among the other semifinalists was former coach Jimmy Johnson, who guided the Dolphins to the playoffs three times during his four seasons (1996-99) in Miami. Johnson also coached five years with the Dallas Cowboys, winning Super Bowl titles in 1992 and 1993. This was his fourth time as a Hall of Fame semifinalist.



The list of semifinalists was reduced from an initial group of 94 nominees.



The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2017, which will consist of between four and eight selections, will be announced during “NFL Honors,” a two-hour prime-time awards special to air nationally on the eve of the Super Bowl from 8-10 p.m. (ET) on FOX.



The last time there was a finalist with Dolphins ties was 2015 with former head coach Jimmy Johnson. Junior Seau, who played linebacker for the Dolphins from 2003-05, was elected to the Hall of Fame that year.



The last player whose career was spent predominantly or entirely with the Dolphins to be a Hall of Fame finalist was Bob Kuechenberg in 2009.



The list of Dolphins Hall of Famers included Coach Don Shula, Nick Buoniconti, Larry Csonka, Bob Griese, Jim Langer, Larry Little, Dan Marino, Dwight Stephenson, Paul Warfield, along with four others who had brief stints with Miami: Seau, Cris Carter, Bill Parcells and Thurman Thomas.