  • Home>
  • News>
  • Top Stories :
  • PAGE_TITLE_MARKER

News

Link
Print
RSS

Team To Wear "One Florida" Decal

Posted 1 hour ago

During their respective games on Sunday, the Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will wear a “ONE FLORIDA” decal to signify the state’s resiliency following Hurricane Irma.



Earlier this week, each team made a pledge to their local communities, with Jaguars Owner Shad Khan donating $1 million to Florida’s First Coast Relief Fund, Buccaneers Co-Chairman Bryan Glazer committing $1 million to the American Red Cross and Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross pledging $1 million to immediate and long-term restoration in Dade County.

The decal represents the commitment by the Sunshine State-based NFL teams to regroup and rebuild following Hurricane Irma and show that they are ONE FLORIDA.
Game Pass: Miami Dolphins