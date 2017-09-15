Team To Wear "One Florida" Decal

We are playing for our community, our city and our state.



Our thoughts are with those affected by Hurricane Irma. We are One Florida. pic.twitter.com/ygWnXe3rEK — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 17, 2017

During their respective games on Sunday, the Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will wear a “ONE FLORIDA” decal to signify the state’s resiliency following Hurricane Irma.Earlier this week, each team made a pledge to their local communities, with Jaguars Owner Shad Khan donating $1 million to Florida’s First Coast Relief Fund, Buccaneers Co-Chairman Bryan Glazer committing $1 million to the American Red Cross and Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross pledging $1 million to immediate and long-term restoration in Dade County.The decal represents the commitment by the Sunshine State-based NFL teams to regroup and rebuild following Hurricane Irma and show that they are ONE FLORIDA.