Teammates Excited For Hendy

The way safetywas looking at things, just being on the Dolphins practice squad was special. So imagine how pumped he was when he got the word he was being promoted to the active roster.“It’s been a long time coming,” Hendy said Wednesday. “I’m just looking forward to the opportunity, help the team win. It’s just an exciting time right now.”Hendy, who had been on the practice squad all season, was promoted when the Dolphins placed fellow safetyon injured reserve because of a neck injury.Hendy, a rookie free agent from Maryland, had a strong showing in training camp and continued to show good things as a member of the practice squad.“He’s ready,” safetysaid. “That’s one guy I’m excited about. Everybody was happy to hear that he got the call. He’s a young wolf out here, a young bull just like everybody else, hungry, ready for his opportunity. I’m excited for him.”The likelihood is Hendy will first contribute on special teams, which is fine with him. He’s looking to help out any way he can.He’s also psyched about the possibility of making his NFL debut Sunday against the New England Patriots.“I just want to help continue to keep this ship moving, just try to make plays and hopefully I make a play that’ll propel us to another big win,” Hendy said. “It’s going to be a dream come true. It’s going to be exciting. Hopefully I can be in control of my emotions. I think I will be. I’m excited to get out there and help the team continue to move forward.”