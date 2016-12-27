Teammates Excited For Hendy

“It’s been a long time coming,” Hendy said Wednesday. “I’m just looking forward to the opportunity, help the team win. It’s just an exciting time right now.”
Hendy, who had been on the practice squad all season, was promoted when the Dolphins placed fellow safety
Hendy, a rookie free agent from Maryland, had a strong showing in training camp and continued to show good things as a member of the practice squad.
“He’s ready,” safety
The likelihood is Hendy will first contribute on special teams, which is fine with him. He’s looking to help out any way he can.
He’s also psyched about the possibility of making his NFL debut Sunday against the New England Patriots.
“I just want to help continue to keep this ship moving, just try to make plays and hopefully I make a play that’ll propel us to another big win,” Hendy said. “It’s going to be a dream come true. It’s going to be exciting. Hopefully I can be in control of my emotions. I think I will be. I’m excited to get out there and help the team continue to move forward.”