The Dolphins Are In The Playoffs

The Dolphins (10-5) clinched a postseason appearance Sunday night with the Kansas City Chiefs’ 33-10 victory against the Denver Broncos.



The AFC playoff field is now set, with the Dolphins joining the New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans, Oakland Raiders and Kansas City.



The Dolphins will be on the road for a wild-card game Jan. 7 or Jan. 8. They will face Pittsburgh in the first round unless they beat New England next Sunday and Kansas City loses at San Diego.



It’s the Dolphins’ first playoff appearance since 2008 and the 23rd overall in franchise history. The Dolphins also made the playoffs from 1970-74, in 1978, 1979, from 1981-85, in 1990, 1992, 1994-95, from 1997-2001 and in 2008.



This is the second timew the Dolphins have made the playoffs after having a losing record through five games — they were 2-3 in 2008.



Adam Gase became the fourth head coach to lead the Dolphins to the playoffs in his first season in Miami, following Don Shula (1970), Dave Wannstedt (2000) and Tony Sparano (2008).