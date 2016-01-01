Thomas Named 2016 Good Guy Award Winner

Safetyhas greeted the media with a smile from the time he joined the Dolphins three years ago, and it was more of the same Thursday.This time his smile came as he was presented the 2016 Good Guy Award by the Dolphins chapter of the Professional Football Writers Association. The award is given annually to a player for his professionalism and courtesy in assisting the media.In a voting of South Florida media members, Thomas beat out a couple of offensive linemen,and“I respect you guys,” Thomas said while accepting a plaque for the award. “I understand you’ve all got a job to do. I just try to make it as respectful as possible, try to make it easy as possible for you all. I understand when you have a good relationship with the media and anybody trying to do their job, period, only good things will come out of it. Again, I appreciate you all and we’re going to take this to the house and it’s going to get on a shelf with the rest of the awards.”Thomas follows center, who won the Good Guy Award in 2015.The award first was given in 2001 when it went to linebacker Zach Thomas. The only two-time winner of the award was defensive lineman Vonnie Holliday (2005 with Ricky Williams, 2008). Other winners included G/T Mark Dixon (2002), DT Larry Chester (2003), DE David Bowens (2004), DE Kevin Carter (2006), CB André Goodman (2007), WR Greg Camarillo (2009), RB Ronnie Brown (2010), S Yeremiah Bell (2011), RB Reggie Bush and G Richie Incognito (2012), WR Mike Wallace (2013) and DT Jared Odrick (2014).