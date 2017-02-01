Thomas To Participate In RISE Super Bowl Town Hall

The Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality, founded by Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, will host along with the NFL a Super Bowl Town Hall on Friday at Texas Southern University in Houston.
The event will be broadcast live from 5 to 7 p.m. Eastern time on SiriusXM’s Business Radio powered by the Wharton School channel 111 and streamed live on Facebook (@RISEtoWINorg).
The town hall will be moderated by RISE CEO Jocelyne Benson and feature 14 panelists, including current and former players.
Among those on the panel will be Dolphins safety
The panel discussion will review lessons learned from the activist athlete in the 2016 NFL season and propose solution-oriented next steps for the sports industry to drive social change. The event is titled, “From Protest to Progress: The Power of Sports to Improve Race Relations.”
At the Super Bowl Town Hall, RISE will release a report evaluating the reach and impact of activist athletes in 2016 and issue recommendations for next steps and best practices.
The town hall is supported by The Players’ Tribune, which will release a Players’ Point of View video with three of the panelists examining how racism still runs through our culture. Each athlete will speak about his personal connection to the challenges African Americans and underserved people face in this country and how the athlete believes change can be enacted. The video will be released prior to the event on www.playerstribune.com.
Founded in 2015, RISE is a nonprofit organization dedicated to harnessing the unifying power of sports to improve race relations and drive social progress. To date, RISE has provided events and programs in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Illinois, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New York, North Carolina and Washington, D.C.
For information about RISE, visit www.risetowin.org.