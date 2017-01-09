Three Dolphins Named To PFF All-Pro Teams

Three Dolphins players were recognized when Pro Football Focus unveiled its 2016 All-Pro team.The All-Pro teams were based mostly on the season grades handed out by the analytics and analysis website featured on NBC’s “Football Night in America.”The three Dolphins players recognized were running back, defensive tackleand special teams standout. Ajayi and Suh both earned second-team accolades, while Thomas got honorable mention.Suh, who earned a spot on the AFC Pro Bowl roster and was a second-team AP All-Pro, was the third-highest player among interior defenders — a designation used by both AP and PFF instead of the traditional defensive tackle or nose tackle — behind only Aaron Donald of the St. Louis Rams and Calais Campbell of the Arizona Cardinals.Ajayi didn’t earn a spot on the initial Pro Bowl roster, but he was PFF’s highest-graded running back this season, ahead of Le’Veon Bell and rookie Ezekiel Elliott, who got the nod as PFF’s first-team All-Pro Bowl running back.Here’s what PFF wrote about Ajayi: “Jay Ajayi makes the second team after transforming the Miami offense and leading all running backs (minimum of 100 carries) in yards per carry after contact (3.5) and broken tackles (58)—11 more than any other runner on the ground.”Thomas, meanwhile, earned honorable mention recognition behind PFF’s first-team special-teamer Eric Murray of the Kansas City Chiefs and second-team choice Cody Davis of the Los Angeles Rams. Thomas also earned one of the 50 votes for special teams on the Associated Press All-Pro team.