Thursday Dolphins-Falcons Injury Report

Posted 1 hour ago

Alain Poupart Lead Writer Dolphins.com

The Dolphins had four changes on their injury report Thursday, including center Mike Pouncey and running back Jay Ajayi getting their weekly day off.

Defensive end Terrence Fede (shoulder) was a full participant at practice after being limited Wednesday, while cornerback Byron Maxwell did not practice because of a foot injury after being limited Wednesday.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker did not practice for a second consecutive day.

Cornerback Xavien Howard (shoulder) and defensive tackle (ankle) were listed as full participants in practice.

