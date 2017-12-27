Thursday's Bills-Dolphins Injury Report

Six of the eight Dolphins players who sat out Wednesday took part in practice Thursday, including three in a full capacity.
Center Mike Pouncey
(hip), defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh
(knee) and defensive end Cameron Wake
(not injury related) all were full participants after sitting out Wednesday. Tight end MarQueis Gray
(hip), defensive end Charles Harris
(thigh) and safety T.J. McDonald
(shoulder) all were limited Thursday.
Linebacker Neville Hewitt
(hamstring), wide receiver DeVante Parker
(ankle) and cornerback Alterraun Verner
(hamstring) all were full participants after being limited Wednesday.
QB Matt Moore
(foot) and RB Damien Williams
(shoulder) were limited for a second consecutive day; S Michael Thomas
(not injury related) and T Laremy Tunsil
(ankle) did not practice for a second consecutive day.
For the Bills, wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (knee) and defensive tackle Kyle Williams (groin) were limited after not practicing Wednesday; wide receiver Deonte Thompson (back) was limited after being a full participant Wednesday; and CB E.J. Gains (knee) was a full participant after being limited Wednesday.
Guard Richie Incognito (rest) was limited after being a full participant Wednesday; tight end Charles Clay (knee) was limited for a second consecutive day; and CB Shareece Wright (concussion) did not practice for a second consecutive day.