Thursday's Dolphins - Jets Injury Report

The Dolphins had four changes on their second injury report of the week, including wide receiver(knee) practicing on a limited basis after not working Wednesday.

Running back(rib) was a full participant after being limited Wednesday; wide receiver(ankle) and center(hip) both did not practice after being limited Wednesday. Pouncey’s absence, though, maintained his day-on, day-off routine.Running back(knee), defensive tackle(ankle) and linebacker(hamstring) all did not practice for a second consecutive day.The Jets’ injury report listed four players as not practice Thursday, down from seven in their first report of the week.

Those missing the first two days of practice this week are TE Jordan Leggett (knee), TE Eric Tomlinson (elbow), DL Muhammad Wilkerson (shoulder) and OL Brian Winters (abdomen).Wide receiver Robby Anderson (knee) and tight end Neal Sterling (ankle) were limited after not practicing Wednesday; and OL Jonotthan Harrison (concussion) was a full participant after sitting out Wednesday.Defensive lineman Leonard Williams, perhaps the Jets’ best player, was limited Thursday with a wrist injury after being listed as a full participant Wednesday.Defensive back Rontez Miles (eye) was limited for a second consecutive day; five players were listed as full participants for a second straight day: OL Kelvin Beachum (knee), OL James Carpenter (shoulder), LB Bruce Carter (ankle), RB Matt Forte (knee) and DL Steve McClendon (hamstring).