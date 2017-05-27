Up Next
Today's Top 5: 5.30.2017

Posted 24 minutes ago

Alain Poupart Lead Writer Dolphins.com

May 30, 2017 - Today's Top Dolphins News

1. OTAs resume: The Dolphins were back on the field at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Tuesday for the start of the second week of OTAs. As they did last week, the Dolphins will practice three times this week before working four days June 5-8. During the OTAs, teams are allowed to run 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills but no live contact is allowed.

2. Phillips looking for consistency: Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips has flashed big-play ability since joining the Dolphins as a second-round pick in the 2015 NFL draft, but he knows the time has come for him to take the next step. Phillips said Tuesday the key will be developing better consistency. As he put it, he wants to eliminate the “hot and cold motor” reporters saw the past two seasons.

3. Reshad ready to roll: Pro Bowl safety Reshad Jones told reporters Tuesday he was fully cleared for practice before the start of the OTAs and now he’s hoping to pick up where he left off in 2015. With a contract extension behind him, Jones says his only focus is helping the Dolphins win games.

4. Howard aiming high: Cornerback Xavien Howard missed a lot of time as a rookie because of knee problems, but he put that time to good use by watching more film. He’s confident that will help him play to his full potential in 2017.

5. High school guests: Members of the Hialeah-Miami Lakes High football team attended practice Tuesday. Head Coach Tyronn Johnson spent two years with the San Francisco 49ers before playing in arena football. Johnson is hoping to grow the HML program, and there was a step in the right direction when 45 players showed up for spring football compared to 19 last year.

