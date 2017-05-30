Today's Top 5: 5.31.2017

The Dolphins conducted an open practice Wednesday as they continued their OTAs, part of the Phase Three of the offseason program. Head Coach Adam Gase said the defense got the better of the offense during practice, although rookie free agent wide receiverstood out by making several catches in team drills. Safetyhad an interception on a deep pass near the sideline. The Dolphins wrap up the second week of OTAs on Thursday, and that will be followed by four days of practice next week.

Defensive endis among the five finalists for the George Halas Award, given by the Pro Football Writers Association to the player, coach or staff member who overcomes the most adversity to succeed. The award will be announced Monday, June 12. The other finalists are New England quarterback Tom Brady, Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul, Baltimore tight end Dennis Pitta, and Houston offensive lineman David Quessenberry, who returned to practice this spring as a cancer survivor. Also up for a PFWA award is the Dolphins’ media relations staff, which is among five finalists for the Rozelle Award. It’s the third consecutive year the Dolphins have been finalists for the award, given to the public relations staff that “consistently strives for excellence in its dealings and relationships with the media.” The award will be announced Friday, June 16. The other finalists were the staffs of the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Texans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Wide receiveris heading into the final year of his contract, but he said the thought of not attending voluntary OTA sessions didn’t even enter his mind. Landry said Wednesday his sole focus was trying to help the Dolphins get to the Super Bowl and that he believes things will work themselves out in the final analysis.

Landry’s immediate reaction upon being asked about the NFL relaxing its celebration rules was to clap in approval. Landry said he already had discussions with some of the Dolphins offensive linemen about what could be in store. Knowing Landry and how pumped up he gets, this should be something to look forward to.

is an avid mixed martial arts fan, as became obvious to all when he mimicked Conor McGregor’s celebratory strut after he scored his game-winning touchdown at San Diego last November. So Alonso had no issue Wednesday talking about the proposed boxing match between McGregor and boxing champion Floyd Mayweather. In fact, he relished the opportunity. Alonso predicted defeat for McGregor, saying Mayweather would win in a decision. As he left the podium, Alonso said, “I could talk boxing all day.”