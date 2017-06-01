Today's Top 5: 6.1.2017

The Dolphins were off Friday after concluding their second week of OTA practices. When they come back to work, the Dolphins will have their busiest week of practice of the spring. They will practice Monday through Thursday in the final week of OTAs, which will precede a three-day mandatory minicamp June 13-15.

The NFL Network’s “A Football Life” series will profile Dolphins Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino after the 2017 season kicks off. Miami Herald columnist Greg Cote tweeted Thursday that he was interviewed for the Marino “Football Life” episode and said it was scheduled to debut Sept. 15, which happens to be Marino’s birthday. The Dolphins legend ended his career following the 1999 season holding virtually all NFL passing records.

After they concluded their work at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University, Dolphins rookies went out and did some work in the community. The rookies participated in a Rebuilding Together Broward event at AMIkids of Greater Fort Lauderdale, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping youth develop into responsible and productive citizens. The rookies worked together to beautify the AMIkids of Greater Fort Lauderdale facility, revamping the kids’ lunch area, updating the basketball court, cleaning up debris and mulching. This was the third community event for the rookies since they officially became members of the Dolphins.

Five former Dolphins players were included on the list of nominees for the 2018 College Football Hall of Fame Class. The players included 1992 first-round picks Troy Vincent (Wisconsin) and Marco Coleman (Georgia Tech). They were joined by Terrell Buckley (Florida State), Keith Byars (Ohio State) and Cade McNown (UCLA).Dolphins President/CEO Tom Garfinkel provided photographic evidence on Twitter and Instagram of the progress of the suite level renovations going on at Hard Rock Stadium. Garfinkel put up pictures of corner bars on the 300 level, as well as more than 1,000 trees being planted around the entrances to the stadium.