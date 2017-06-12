Today's Top 5: 6.13.2017

The Dolphins began their final week of the offseason program Tuesday morning with the first of three minicamp practices. The Dolphins worked outside at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University for approximately 90 minutes. Rookie wide receiverwas one of the standouts at practice with a diving catch in the middle of the field and a touchdown. Defensive tacklewas excused because of a family issue but is expected back Wednesday.

Running backcaught a pass after lining up outside, continuing to show the progress he has made as a receiver. Ajayi earned a Pro Bowl invitation after the 2016 season, but his goal after the season was to become a more complete back. To that end, he spent a lot of time before the offseason program running routes and catching passes, and it appears the hard work has paid off.

Third-year wide receiveraddressed the media in Davie for the first time since the start of the offseason program and the focus of the interview session was the difference everybody has seen in him this spring. Parker said he was determined to live up to his potential and has been “letting it all out” at practice because he feels totally healthy after battling various injuries for most of his first two seasons.

The Dolphins continued their practice of having young players at practice, and this time it was members of Miami Northwestern High and the Liberty City Optimist Club.

The NFL Network announced it will provide live coverage of the Dolphins preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, Aug. 24. The game at Lincoln Financial Field will kick off at 7 p.m. and will come after the Dolphins and Eagles conduct joint practices the previous Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 21-22.