Today's Top 5: 6.14.2017

turned 30 on Jan. 6, but he clearly has plenty of good football left in him. That said, he was asked about his career Wednesday in terms of thinking about the Hall of Fame and what he wants his legacy to be. Suh says that the Hall of Fame obviously has crossed his mind, even though he says he still has work to do to achieve that goal. As for his legacy, Suh says he’d like to eventually go down as someone who was identified as among the best at his position.

again made a lot of plays at practice as he continues what has been an impressive offseason showing. Head Coach Adam Gase said Parker has done a good job of implementing and following a routine that first was prescribed to him by wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson. Gase said he was hoping Parker’s career path could follow that of two players he coached in Denver, Demaryius Thomas and Eric Decker.

Parker’s best play at practice Wednesday was a long touchdown catch of a pass from. Parker did a nice job of outwrestling cornerback, who had good coverage on the play, but what stood out was Parker’s quick reaction after he realized he had just run into the area of a swarm of bees. The bees first appeared late in practice and did not have any effect, but made for an interesting situation for players and coaches.

Gase was asked abouton Wednesday and immediately said he made a mistake by not using him more early last season. It’s not an admission that every coach would make, and one that will resonate with the players. As guardsaid, if the coach shows he’s going to be holding himself accountable, it makes all the players want to do the same.

5. Practice guests: While the bees were not welcome at practice, the Dolphins were more than happy to host members of the Cooper City High boys and girls football teams.