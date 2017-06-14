Today's Top 5: 6.15.2017

The Dolphins wrapped up their offseason work Thursday with their third minicamp practice under the sun at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University. The practice concluded the offseason program, which began April 17 with Phase I. The next time Dolphins players will reconvene in Davie will be in late July for the start of training camp.

Even though there will be no football practice over the next six weeks, that doesn’t mean players won’t be working. Every player asked this week about his vacation plans offered some variation that included a lot of working out, whether it be MMA training, conditioning or Pilates. In addition, Head Coach Adam Gase said he expected his players to get in their playbooks at some point during the vacation. Technically, this five-week break actually is more of a prelude to training camp.

Defensive endaddressed the media Thursday for the first time since the 2017 Pro Bowl and said his vacation plans included some travel. On the field, Wake is in much different place than at this time last year when he was coming back from an Achilles injury that cut short his 2015 season. Already known as one of the hardest workers on the team, Wake says he’s going to do whatever it takes to help the Dolphins take another step this season.

Fresh off winning an ESPN award, the RISE organization launched a new initiative Thursday when two representatives from the Drum Major Institute — Martin Luther King III and William Wachtel — visited the training facility and began registering every player on the roster to vote. When they addressed the media early in the afternoon, Wachtel said they had approximately 90 percent of the players registered. The goal is to get every player from every team of every professional league registered to vote, with the hope that it can start a wave that extends to the general population.

The Dolphins wrapped up the offseason program with members of the Miami Carol City High boys and girls football teams in attendance.