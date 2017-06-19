Today's Top 5: 6.20.2017

Jason Taylor took to social media Monday to reveal his choice as presenter for his Hall of Fame induction Aug. 5 and he settled on former Dolphins Head Coach Jimmy Johnson, the man responsible for bringing him to Miami. Johnson selected Taylor in the third round of the 1997 draft out of Akron University and Taylor more than justified that faith in him before leaving as one of the greatest players in franchise history.

The Dolphins offseason program concluded last Thursday with the end of minicamp, but there was one more order of business for the young players on the team — the annual rookie transition program. Along with providing all NFL rookies with valuable information as they begin their professional careers, the transition program is a good opportunity for some team-bonding exercises as well. In that vein, Dolphins rookies spent some time on Fort Lauderdale Beach on Monday morning.

3. Youth is served: The Dolphins held their annual 7-on-7 tournament this past weekend, and a total of 67 high school and youth teams participated. The event kicked off with a symposium, where the participants heard messages from Dolphins Executive Vice President of Football Operations Mike Tannenbaum, Director of Player of Engagement Kaleb Thornhill and Youth Programs Manager and Dolphins alum Troy Drayton. Miami Carol City won first place in the high school tournament, while the youth division champions included Rac Squad (10U), SFYF (12U) and the Fort Lauderdale Hurricanes (14U).

The Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders traveled south to Key Largo and Key West for their annual photo shoot. The squad recently was selected (minus possible cuts after training camp) at final auditions at Hard Rock Live.

With the offseason program over, it’s time for summer football camps, and quarterbackand cornerbackboth were busy instructing young players this past weekend. Tannehill’s camp took place at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University, while Lippett hosted his first Area 36 camp in Detroit