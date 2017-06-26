Today's Top 5: 6.27.2017

1. Reporting Dates: You can mark July 20 on your calendar because that’s the day Dolphins rookies will be reporting to training camp this year. Six days later, July 26, it will be the Dolphins veterans’ turn to report, according to dates released last week by the NFL. Under the current CBA, teams can open preseason for their rookies up to seven days before veterans are required to report. The Dolphins traditionally have had all players report on the same day.
2. Dolphins Academy: The Dolphins Academy is hosting its second of five week-long camps this week at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University. Another camp in Davie will start Monday, July 10, and two more camps (one in Miami-Dade and one in West Palm Beach) will start Monday, July 17. The camps are open to boys and girls ages 5-15 and feature appearances by current and former Dolphins players, with a focus on football training, teamwork building and education. For information, visit dolphinsacademy.com.
3. Going camping: Approximately 350 current and former NFL players and coaches will be hosting free, non-contact youth camps for more than 80,000 children this summer, thanks to a $1 million grant from the NFL Foundation. Among those hosting camps will be Dolphins cornerback
4. TV stars: Thomas and running back
5. A Dolphins wedding: We close with this story about a truly dedicated Dolphins fan and his wedding to a bride fully supporting his devotion. Not only did Lee Toplander’s wife dress the wedding cake topper groom with a Dolphins helmet, she went so far as to buy her British husband a regular Dolphins helmet for him to wear during the ceremony. As Toplander tweeted, “You know you have found the one when she buys you a @MiamiDolphins helmet to wear at your wedding so you match your cake topper.”