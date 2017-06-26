Today's Top 5: 6.27.2017

You can mark July 20 on your calendar because that’s the day Dolphins rookies will be reporting to training camp this year. Six days later, July 26, it will be the Dolphins veterans’ turn to report, according to dates released last week by the NFL. Under the current CBA, teams can open preseason for their rookies up to seven days before veterans are required to report. The Dolphins traditionally have had all players report on the same day.

The Dolphins Academy is hosting its second of five week-long camps this week at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University. Another camp in Davie will start Monday, July 10, and two more camps (one in Miami-Dade and one in West Palm Beach) will start Monday, July 17. The camps are open to boys and girls ages 5-15 and feature appearances by current and former Dolphins players, with a focus on football training, teamwork building and education. For information, visit dolphinsacademy.com.

Approximately 350 current and former NFL players and coaches will be hosting free, non-contact youth camps for more than 80,000 children this summer, thanks to a $1 million grant from the NFL Foundation. Among those hosting camps will be Dolphins cornerbackand safety. Maxwell’s camp will take place in Hollywood, South Carolina, and Thomas’ camp will be in Houston. Former Dolphins players hosting camps include Orleans Darkwa (in Nashville, Tennessee), Quinton Coples (Kinston, North Carolina), Joe Berger (Newaygo, Michigan), Lorenzo Bromell (Destin, Florida), Brandon Fields (Toledo, Ohio), Mike Gillislee (Deland, Florida), Brian Kinchen (Baton Rouge, Louisiana), Legedu Naanee (San Diego) and Erik Walden (Dublin, Georgia).

Thomas and running backboth did interviews on national television this week. Thomas appeared on the NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football Show” to discuss athlete activism, giving back to the community and the work of the RISE organization. Ajayi, meanwhile, was on ESPN’s SportsCenter and discussed a few topics, including his excitement about the Dolphins’ game in his native London, England, on Oct. 1.We close with this story about a truly dedicated Dolphins fan and his wedding to a bride fully supporting his devotion. Not only did Lee Toplander’s wife dress the wedding cake topper groom with a Dolphins helmet, she went so far as to buy her British husband a regular Dolphins helmet for him to wear during the ceremony. As Toplander tweeted, “You know you have found the one when she buys you a @MiamiDolphins helmet to wear at your wedding so you match your cake topper.”