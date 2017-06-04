Today's Top 5: 6.6.2017

The Dolphins resumed their OTA practices Monday and they were greeted by a couple of nasty downpours at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University. Head Coach Adam Gase said he welcomed the opportunity to work in those types of conditions, pointing to the victory against the Arizona Cardinals last December as an example of needing to focus on ball security.

Second-year playercontinues to put in the extra mile to take a big step forward as a returner in 2017. Special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi said Monday that Grant will field around 1,000 punts this spring, between practices and pre- and post-practice work. Rizzi said the extra work has paid off from what he’s observed this offseason.

The topic of helmets without decals for rookies came up again Monday, and Head Coach Adam Gase reiterated it’s simply a question of making sure nothing is being handed to anybody on the team — veterans or rookies. As for the rookies themselves, bothandsaid Monday they had no issue with having to earn their logo on the helmet. On the contrary, they saw it as a challenge they’re more than willing to embrace.

The ability to win close games was a big factor in the Dolphins’ playoff run in 2016, and Rizzi said Monday he believes it’s something that’s sustainable. The Dolphins were 8-2 last season in games decided by seven points or less, including victories in their last eight such games. Rizzi said what has him encouraged is the fact that so many different players came up with game-defining plays late in games in 2016, whether it was’s kickoff return against the Jets,’s pick-six at San Diego,’s touchdown pass toagainst the Rams,’ 55-yard field goal at Buffalo, etc.

Asiata, the fifth-round pick from Utah, gained attention in college by wearing face paint during games, but he said Monday it could be a while before he starts doing that with the Dolphins. The first order of business for Asiata is to earn the respect of his coaches and teammates. Asiata said he won’t think about painting his face until he has earned a spot on the roster and playing time.