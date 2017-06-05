Today's Top 5: 6.6.2017

1. Charles checking in:
First-round pick Charles Harris
addressed the media Tuesday for the first time since the start of OTAs and said he was impressed by the atmosphere he has encountered at the Dolphins facility. In particular, Harris said he likes the way everybody looks to help each other. For Harris, the two guys who have stood out in that department are fellow defensive ends Cameron Wake
and Andre Branch
. Harris said he was happy with his progress so far, but also understands there’s still plenty of work to be done.
2. Matt is all that:
Offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen also addressed the media and he spoke with great admiration about backup quarterback Matt Moore
. Actually, Christensen said he doesn’t even consider Moore a backup quarterback, but rather a starting-caliber QB the Dolphins are just fortunate to have in that role. For his part, Moore said he was more than happy with his situation with the Dolphins.
3. Lining up at linebacker:
Linebacker Mike Hull
is excited about the additions the Dolphins have made at his position, particularly veteran Lawrence Timmons
and rookie second-round pick Raekwon McMillan
. Hull knows the additions will be beneficial to the defense, while at the same time creating added competition for starting jobs and roster spots.
4. Jersey numbers: Jarvis Landry
made a big jump on the NFL Network’s Top 100 list and now he’s also made a big leap in terms of jersey sales. Landry has the 18th-best-selling jersey among NFL offensive players since the 2017 NFL draft, based on the Dick’s Sporting Goods Jersey Report. That’s up from 42nd at the end of the 2016 season. The Dolphins are the 11th-best-selling team in the league after ending the 2016 season at number 22. Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh
is 10th among all defensive players, while quarterback Ryan Tannehill
comes in at number 27 among all offensive players.
5. Practice guests:
Players and coaches from Fort Lauderdale High School attended practice Tuesday. Head Coach Richard Dunbar brought along more than 50 team members to the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University. Fort Lauderdale High is coming off a 5-5 season, but currently has 84 players on its 2017 roster, the largest number in Dunbar’s 11 seasons as head coach.