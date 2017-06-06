Today's Top 5: 6.7.2017

Second-year wide receiveris looking to take a big step after a rookie season he deemed as disappointing. The 2016 third-round pick said Wednesday he lost weight in the offseason and worked with veteran wideout. For Carroo, it’s all a matter of becoming a better professional, which includes working harder and not letting setbacks affect his attitude. Carroo says he’s trying to become an all-around receiver but knows he’ll first have to make a contribution on special teams.

New safetyis putting a special premium on the offseason program because he already knows he’ll have to sit out the first eight games of the regular season because of a league suspension. A full-time starter with the Rams before he joined the Dolphins this offseason, McDonald already knows how he’ll spend his suspension, staying in shape and keeping up with film study. As for the preseason, defensive coordinator Matt Burke said no plans have been formulated yet in terms of how much McDonald will play. Burke said McDonald definitely will get some work to help him get acclimated to the Dolphins system with game action.

Shortly after he became Dolphins defensive coordinator, Burke revealed his habit of taking vacations in faraway places. That certainly will be the case this year. Burke will hop on a plane with his girlfriend next Friday, the day after the end of the three-day minicamp that concludes the offseason program, and fly to Amsterdam before heading out to Uganda to spend time observing mountain gorillas. This will be the third consecutive year Burke has visited Africa, where he climbed Mount Kilimanjaro. He also gotten next to a lion and bungee-jumped off a cliff in New Zealand. Burke said he has been told he is not supposed to approach or make eye contact with the gorillas in Uganda. When asked about the danger aspect of the trip, Burke quipped, “Adam (Gase) said if I die over there, he’s going to come and kill me twice.”

The Dolphins’ throwback uniforms have garnered widespread acclaim, and President/CEO Tom Garfinkel said Wednesday the team will wear them twice during the 2017 season. In another uniform note, the Dolphins’ color rush scheme for its Thursday night game at Baltimore on Oct. 26 will be all white, a change from last year when the Dolphins wore an all-orange uniform for a Thursday night game at Cincinnati.

The Dolphins continued their practice of having guests at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University, and this time it was the Gulliver Prep and Liberty City Optimist Club teams. Head Coach Earl Sims brought about 50 players and coaches from Gulliver Prep, located in Miami. About the same number attended from the Liberty City Optimist Club, coached by Luther Campbell and Yolanda Bethune.