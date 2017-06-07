Today's Top 5: 6.8.2017

1. End of OTAs: With rain refusing to let up in South Florida, the Dolphins practiced inside the bubble at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University as they wrapped up their OTAs on Thursday. The practice concluded three weeks of OTAs, which is Phase Three of the offseason program. The Dolphins will have the weekend off before returning to the practice field Tuesday for the start of the three-day minicamp that wraps up offseason work.
2. Parker catch: The highlight of practice was a spectacular catch by
3. Gimme five: The defense had the last laugh on the offense at practice, however, when a pass fell incomplete on a winner-take-all final play. At stake: five push-ups for the losing side. So after the ball fell to the ground, all offensive players and coaches, as well as Gase, dropped and did five push-ups. This is something the Dolphins did throughout last season during their last practice of the week.
4. Philly practices: The Dolphins will be working on their own next week and throughout training camp, but it was announced Thursday that they will be conducting joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles prior to the teams’ preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on Aug. 24. The Dolphins will practice with the Eagles on Monday and Tuesday that week before the Thursday night game. Gase said he was hoping to have joint practices last year but wasn’t able to find a partner to make it work logistically.
5. Football first: English-born defensive tackle