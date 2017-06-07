Today's Top 5: 6.8.2017

With rain refusing to let up in South Florida, the Dolphins practiced inside the bubble at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University as they wrapped up their OTAs on Thursday. The practice concluded three weeks of OTAs, which is Phase Three of the offseason program. The Dolphins will have the weekend off before returning to the practice field Tuesday for the start of the three-day minicamp that wraps up offseason work.

The highlight of practice was a spectacular catch byin the corner of the end zone for which description cannot do justice. Despite tight coverage from cornerback, Parker was able to catch the hard-thrown pass from quarterbackand completed the catch while getting his feet down in bounds. Offensive players rushed to Parker on that sideline to congratulate him and do a little trash talking with the defensive players. It was perhaps the high point for what Head Coach Adam Gase has said has been an impressive spring for Parker.

The defense had the last laugh on the offense at practice, however, when a pass fell incomplete on a winner-take-all final play. At stake: five push-ups for the losing side. So after the ball fell to the ground, all offensive players and coaches, as well as Gase, dropped and did five push-ups. This is something the Dolphins did throughout last season during their last practice of the week.

The Dolphins will be working on their own next week and throughout training camp, but it was announced Thursday that they will be conducting joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles prior to the teams’ preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on Aug. 24. The Dolphins will practice with the Eagles on Monday and Tuesday that week before the Thursday night game. Gase said he was hoping to have joint practices last year but wasn’t able to find a partner to make it work logistically.

English-born defensive tacklejust completed his first set of OTAs with the Dolphins and trying to earn a roster spot is important enough that he’s bypassed a chance to attend law school at prestigious Oxford University to do so. Okoye said his acceptance to Oxford was valid only through this year, but the goal of becoming a professional athlete superseded that opportunity. Okoye said he was hoping to have another chance at attending Oxford at some point in the future.