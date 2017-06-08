Today's Top 5: 6.9.2017

The Dolphins signed first-year wide receiverafter the conclusion of OTAs on Thursday. Mathews (6-6, 215) spent time on the Cleveland Browns practice squad last year after first joining the Minnesota Vikings as a rookie free agent.

While the NFL Network continues to unveil its Top 100 players of 2017, national writer Pete Prisco of CBSSports.com released his own list of top 100 players. Prisco’s list included four Dolphins players, starting withat number 24. The others were safetyat 57, defensive endat 61 and running backat 94., who came in at number 42 on the NFL Network’s Top 100 list, was on Prisco’s “Just Missed” list.

The 2017-18 Miami Dolphins Cheerleader squad will be selected Sunday after final auditions take place at Hard Rock Live. The event is open to the public and doors open at 10:30 a.m. A total of 48 women selected from the Miami auditions will join 10 finalists from the first-ever Orlando cheerleader auditions and returning cheerleaders to vie for approximately 35-40 available slots.

currently is the only kicker on the Dolphins roster, but he says he’s still competing because he’s always measuring himself against other kickers around the league. Franks heads into the 2017 season after a strong finish last year that included his clutch 55-yard field goal at Buffalo and two field goals in the playoff game at Pittsburgh.

andboth have come into their second spring with the Dolphins confident they have improved because of the lessons they learned as rookies. Grant and Carroo echoed each other’s thoughts when they said they now understand they can’t let themselves get affected by the inevitable ups and downs that come with playing in the NFL.