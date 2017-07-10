Today's Top 5: 7.11.2017

1. RISE and shine: The Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality (RISE) will be honored Tuesday night at the third annual Sports Humanitarian Awards presented by ESPN with a Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award. RISE will receive a $100,000 grant from ESPN for leadership in improving race relations and driving social progress. Founded in October 2015, RISE is a nonprofit dedicated to harnessing the unifying power of sports to improve race relations and drive social progress. Since its inception, RISE has reached more than 30,000 students, coaches and athletic staff. Innovative programs include the RISE High School Leadership Program and College Leadership Program, which empower administrators, coaches and student-athletes to be leaders in discussing and addressing matters of racism, prejudice, diversity and inclusivity within their teams, schools and communities. Other RISE initiatives include panel discussions with professional athletes, law enforcement and elected officials and public awareness campaigns.





2. Running back ranking: Thanks in large part to Jay Ajayi ’s breakout 2016 season, the Dolphins came in at number 10 when Yahoo.com ranked every team’s running back situation. This is what was written about the Dolphins and Ajayi: “The Dolphins made their first playoff appearance since 2008 largely on the back of Ajayi, who showed just how good he can be when given the opportunity.”





London, UK. My roots...Very excited to partner with @NewEraEurope Big Collabs coming soon!! YURP^ #LDN A post shared by Jay Ajayi (@jaytrain23) on Jul 11, 2017 at 12:29pm PDT

: Staying with Ajayi, the London native seemed like a natural to promote products and gear in Europe, so it shouldn’t have come as a surprise when he was announced as a brand ambassador for New Era Europe.

TheShark Backpack, a collaboration between the Dolphins wide receiver and Sprayground, was unveiled Monday and is now available online at sprayground.com. The backpack is bright orange and blue and features a patch with Landry’s nickname, “Juice.”

The Dolphins, in conjunction with Heads Up Football, conducted their fourth annual Mom’s Clinic at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Saturday. The event, providing education on football safety, was open to mothers and fathers this year and attracted a record 300 parents.