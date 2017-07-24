Today's Top 5: 7.25.2017

Dolphins veterans will be reporting for training camp Wednesday, but the team’s rookies already have been at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University since last Thursday. Head Coach Adam Gase explained Tuesday that the idea was to give the rookies sort of a head start to training camp by doing conditioning work and getting the opportunity to talk to some of the assistant coaches. Gase said some assistants wanted to talk to the rookies at this time last year but weren’t allowed because the rookies hadn’t officially reported for camp.

The first practice of training camp is scheduled for Thursday at 8:20 a.m. and will be open to the public. Fans who plan to come to the training facility should be aware that the clear-bag policy will be in effect and everyone will be wanded.

Gase said second-year wide receiverwill begin training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list. Gase said no decision had been made whether centeror linebacker, neither of whom practiced during the spring, would join Scott on PUP. Players can be removed off PUP at any time during training camp once they’re cleared to practice.

4. Pouncey plan: A good portion of Gase’s pre-camp press conference Tuesday dealt with how he would handle Pouncey before the start of the regular season. Gase said he didn’t need to see Pouncey get any work at all to be comfortable with him starting at center, although he said he expected the three-time Pro Bowl selection to want to get some work in. Gase praised Pouncey for how he has followed doctor directives in dealing with his hip issues.

The Dolphins are working out cornerbacks this week, and Gase said it was just a matter of being prepared in case there’s an injury at that position at some point. The Dolphins have 89 players on the roster, one under the limit, so they conceivably could sign somebody before the start of camp.