Today's Top 5: 7.26.2017

The Dolphins announced Wednesday a group of players who would not be ready for the first practice of training camp, and the biggest revelation was that Pro Bowl center Mike Pouncey was NOT on that list. The news maybe didn’t come as a surprise after Pouncey posted a picture of himself on Instagram on Tuesday night with a note saying he got the news he had wanted to hear. NFL Network reported Wednesday that Pouncey was cleared for practice by a hip specialist.

The list of players who were placed on either the Physically Unable to Perform list or the Active/Non-Football Injury list was highlighted by Pro Bowl safety, who was placed on NFI. Offensive linemanalso was placed on NFI and wide receiverwas placed on PUP, as Head Coach Adam Gase had indicated during his press conference Tuesday. All three players can be taken off NFI or PUP as soon as they are cleared for practice. Those roster moves followed a couple of noteworthy transactions Tuesday afternoon, the signing of veteran cornerbackand the placing on linebackeron injured reserve.Six days after rookies reported for training camp, it was the veterans’ turn Wednesday. Tight endmarked the occasion on Twitter when he wrote: “Reporting day! Year 5 let’s gooooo! Good luck to all my guys in or going to camp, may you all make plays, stay injury free and be great!” The first practice of training camp will take place Thursday at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University at 8:45 a.m.

A week and a half before he gets inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Dolphins legend Jason Taylor conducted a national conference call where he touched on a variety of subjects, including a long list of former teammates who will be there for the ceremonies in Canton, Ohio, among them current Dolphins players Cam Wake, Mike Pouncey and

The Dolphins had 12 players mentioned on the Monday Morning Quarterback’s list of the top 400 players in the NFL. Defensive tacklewas the highest-rated Dolphins player at number 51, followed by center Mike Pouncey (80), defensive end(134), safety Reshad Jones (142), wide receiver(178), tackle(182), running back(186), defensive tackle(241), linebacker(275), tight end(327), defensive end(330) and quarterback(347). Writer Andy Benoit explained how the list was put together: “Does Player A do his job better or worse than Player B does his job? If it was too close to call, then the Player with the more significant job got the nod. A player’s raw talent, cultivated skill set, and role within his team’s system were taken strongest into consideration. It was all film-based; very rarely were stats a factor.”