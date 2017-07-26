Today's Top 5: 7.27.17

1. DeVante’s big day:
Wide receiver DeVante Parker
was perhaps the most impressive performer during the first practice of training camp, picking up where he left off after a strong spring. Parker made an acrobatic catch on the second snap of team drills, high-pointing the ball for a 30-yard touchdown. Parker later caught a two-point conversion from quarterback Ryan Tannehill
.
2. Torry time:
The defensive star for the first practice was rookie free agent Torry McTyer
. The cornerback from UNLV had two interceptions in team drills, including one that he might have returned for a touchdown had the play not been stopped.
3. Fasano a no-go:
Along with the players on the Physically Unable to Perform or the Non-Football Injury list, veteran tight end Anthony Fasano
also was absent from practice Thursday. Head Coach Adam Gase said Fasano was addressing a personal matter and added he had no timetable as for when Fasano would be back with the team. Safety Reshad Jones
and offensive lineman Avery Young
began camp on NFI, while wide receiver Rashawn Scott
is on PUP.
4. Youth is served:
The Dolphins continued a routine they began in the spring as they had two more high school football teams as guests at practice. Players and coaches from Miami Southridge and Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons attended the practice. Those teams will face each other Aug. 26.
5. Loaded offense: ESPN offered a ranking of the top offensive weapons in the NFL, and the Dolphins came in at number 3 — behind only the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers. This was part of ESPN Staff Writer Bill Barnwell’s analysis of the Dolphins offense: “If coach Adam Gase can get something out of Julius Thomas, who scored 24 touchdowns over two years for him in Denver, this offense could be unstoppable. They're not all going to break out unless the Dolphins get to play with two footballs, but there's so much talent to go around that Miami won't have to depend on any one player to have a big season.”