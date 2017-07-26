Today's Top 5: 7.27.17

Wide receiverwas perhaps the most impressive performer during the first practice of training camp, picking up where he left off after a strong spring. Parker made an acrobatic catch on the second snap of team drills, high-pointing the ball for a 30-yard touchdown. Parker later caught a two-point conversion from quarterback

The defensive star for the first practice was rookie free agent. The cornerback from UNLV had two interceptions in team drills, including one that he might have returned for a touchdown had the play not been stopped.

Along with the players on the Physically Unable to Perform or the Non-Football Injury list, veteran tight endalso was absent from practice Thursday. Head Coach Adam Gase said Fasano was addressing a personal matter and added he had no timetable as for when Fasano would be back with the team. Safetyand offensive linemanbegan camp on NFI, while wide receiveris on PUP.

The Dolphins continued a routine they began in the spring as they had two more high school football teams as guests at practice. Players and coaches from Miami Southridge and Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons attended the practice. Those teams will face each other Aug. 26.